No Time To Die World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall – 31. March 2020

image courtesy Royal Albert Hall (c)

According to the official James Bond Twitter account, NO TIME TO DIE will celebrate its World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on 31. March. Royal Albert Hall’s website doesn’t yet sale tickets to this major event, but this is likely change soon. So if you are into the market for an exclusive adventure you should keep an eye on their link above.

Two days later, 02. April, the film be officially released in the UK, followed by its 10. April release in the United States. Previews on the nights to 02. and 10. April respectively are a matter for local theatres.

Helmut Schierer @ 2020-01-21