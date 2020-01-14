Everything she wanted – Billie Eilish will do the No Time To Die title song

Billie Eilish, aged 18, going to carve her name into the Bond series (c)Wikipedia

While we all have been asleep, Billie Eilish quietly kept awake, wrote – together with her brother Finneas – and recorded the title song for NO TIME TO DIE.

Confirmation came through The Official James Bond 007 Website today. Media speculation has been going on since yesterday, but in fact not everybody else has been soundly asleep all this time.

Sharp sighted Bond-gazers spotted the connection as early as Christmas Eve 2019, when director Cary J. Fukunaga started following Eilish’s Instagram account and she posted a photo of herself in London. So, as news go this must be considered already slightly less than brand new.

However that may be, crew and members of CommanderBond.net are looking forward to the finished product. Best of luck and fingers crossed!

Helmut Schierer @ 2020-01-14